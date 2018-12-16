NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Police say two men are dead after a drug deal turned deadly at an apartment complex in South Nashville on Saturday night.
According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to Preakness Apartments on Murfreesboro Pike to reports of a shooting.
At the scene, officers found Tyler Bradley, 21, of Smyrna, lying on the ground of the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Nashville Fire transported Bradley to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.
The other victim, Tori Murphy of Swiss Avenue, was transported to Southern Hills Medical Center in a personal vehicle. He also died at the hospital.
Investigators determined that Bradley and Murphy met in the parking lot of the apartment complex to make a drug transaction. Murphy allegedly attempted to rob Bradley before gunfire both men shot at each other.
Police also recovered two handguns at the crime scene. Their investigation remains active.
Stay with News4 for updates.
