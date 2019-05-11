PULASKI, TN (WSMV) - Officials confirmed Saturday that one person died in an accidental drowning in Giles County.
The incident occurred around 11:00 a.m. Saturday.
The Giles County Sheriff's Department,a long with Pulaski PD, TWRA, Giles EMS, and the Giles County Rescue Squad reported to Abernathy Lake where one person died in what has been ruled an accidental drowning.
Officials are not releasing the name of the victim until family has been notified.
