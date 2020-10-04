DCSO takes control of the Metro Detention Facility

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There was a changing of the guard at the Metro Detention Facility on Sunday morning.

Around 6 a.m., 118 Core Civic employees were sworn in as Davidson County Sheriff's Office employees.

On July 1, after some back and forth between private company Core Civic and city leaders, Core Civic decided to end its contract to run the South Nashville facility and turn control over to the city.

Core Civic had operated the facility for nearly 30 years, but that ended on Sunday. The change over culminated in this swearing-in ceremony for the employees.

At 0600 hours Sheriff @DaronHall7 completed the transition from CoreCivic to @NashSheriff at the Metro Detention Facility. 118 CoreCivic employees were sworn-in as DCSO employees. The prison currently houses 475 locally sentenced state felons serving one to six years. pic.twitter.com/w4r5ddqMdV — Nashville Sheriff (@NashSheriff) October 4, 2020

There are currently 475 inmates are incarcerated at the Metro Detention Facility.