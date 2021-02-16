DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Sheriff's Office says they're working to fix a heating problem at the jail.
We're told they've been dealing with the heat being partly out in a unit since last week. One of the two main heating units is reportedly pushing heat into the unit.
“We are aware there is a heating problem at MCC in O pod. A part has been ordered and we are waiting on that to make repairs," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office also said that they are providing additional blankets and coats while they wait for the part to come in.
