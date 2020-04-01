NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An Davidson County Sheriff's Office employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a release, the employee's assignment was a closed environment (control room) and the employee did not have any direct contact with inmates or correctional staff.
Sheriff’s Office employee tests positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/SVsKY1FOKX— Nashville Sheriff (@NashSheriff) April 1, 2020
Sheriff Daron Hall says the last time the employee reported to work was Sunday. The employee is currently hospitalized and is over 60 years of age.
DCSO is following guidelines from the Metro Nashville Health Department regarding notification and isolation of coworkers who may have been exposed.
To date, no inmate in DCSO custody has tested positive so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.