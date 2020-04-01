Model cited by White House says 82,000 people could die from coronavirus by August, even with social distancing

An illustration of COVID-19.

 CDC

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An Davidson County Sheriff's Office employee has tested positive for COVID-19. 

According to a release, the employee's assignment was a closed environment (control room) and the employee did not have any direct contact with inmates or correctional staff. 

Sheriff Daron Hall says the last time the employee reported to work was Sunday. The employee is currently hospitalized and is over 60 years of age. 

DCSO is following guidelines from the Metro Nashville Health Department  regarding notification and isolation of coworkers who may have been exposed.

To date, no inmate in DCSO custody has tested positive so far. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.