NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Davidson County Sheriff's Office employee was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual battery.
The Sheriff's Office says Michael T. Hunter, 42, worked at the DCSO for 15 years and is a prisoner processor at the Downtown Detention Center booking room. He is currently on administrative leave after he was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail Saturday.
Hunter's bond is set at $100,000.
News4 has reached out to the Clarksville Police Department for more information.
This is a developing story; stay with News4 for updates.
