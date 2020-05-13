NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A mass testing event took place at a Sumner County youth treatment facility after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services announced Wednesday that the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee National Guard conducted the tests for 41 staff members at the Bledsoe Youth Academy in Gallatin.
The staff member that tested positive has not been at the facility since Saturday, May 9 and is quarantined at home for least 14 days.
At this time, no juveniles placed at the facility nor additional staff have reported any symptoms.
Commissioner Jennifer Nichols released the following statement:
While no youth are showing any symptoms, out of an abundance of caution we took swift action and asked the Department of Health and the National Guard to test all 30 juveniles placed at the facility. We are taking great precautions and working with our providers to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in facilities where our youth are placed. We are getting daily reports from our providers and have acted quickly when learning of a positive case.
The Department of Children’s Services and Bledsoe administrative staff notified parents of all youth placed at the facility of the testing and possible exposure.
The facility will continue to follow protocol for screening and care of the youth and staff by conducting temperature checks and screening all staff for symptoms before they enter the facility.
Bledsoe Youth Academy is operated under contract by Youth Opportunity Investments and is a residential treatment program for both juvenile delinquent and dependent and neglected youth placed into state custody.
Bledsoe provides cognitive behavioral therapy for male juveniles ages 13-18 with severe behavioral issues.
