At this moment, 8,000 Tennessee children need a stable home. The Department of Children's Services is asking the governor for $78 million to serve that growing number.
The opioid crisis is a driving factor behind the uptick in children in foster care, according to the Tennessee Alliance for Kids. Since 2010 there has been a 51 percent increase in termination of parental rights, and a 56 percent increase in children waiting to be adopted.
Chandler Means and his wife are foster parents themselves.
“I don't think people know a lot about foster care. I don't think they know the problem that it can be [or] the significance that the community can have in helping these children in foster care,” he said.
Means is also the executive director of private adoption and foster care agency Agape. He notices the increasing number of children who need homes.
The number of children in DCS custody is up 10.3 percent since 2016.
Means welcomes the funding he said is a certain need, but more money can only solve so much.
“Just throwing money at it is not completely the answer,” he said. “A community of people have got to say 'this is our problem.' It's also people willing to step up and make that type of sacrifice.”
If you are interested in fostering a child, you can call 1-877-DCS-KIDS.
