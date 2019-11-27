A mother has accused a teacher of inappropriately touching her teenage daughter. A Department of Children's Services investigation into the claim just ended and found the claim unsubstantiated. That mother feels the process is failing her daughter.
"I'm just at wit's end with this," said mother Shevon Kelley. "You can cover up anything. That's how I'm feeling right now as her parent."
Kelley said this has been an emotionally draining three months for she and her 15-year-old daughter Jaiden.
In August, Jaiden called her saying one of her teachers at McGavock High touched her inappropriately.
"She was smacked on the butt twice by a teacher, and he kept pulling her towards him and made her feel uncomfortable," said Kelley.
Metro schools placed the teacher on leave and then suspension. A representative for schools sent this statement;
"MNPS is aware that DCS has closed the case as unsubstantiated. [The teacher] is still out on unpaid suspension, and MNPS is considering next step options with [him].
"It's like no one is taking this serious," said Kelley.
News4 requested the teacher's personnel file and found he was also accused of inappropriately touching a student in 2016. The assistant principal found the claim to be unsubstantiated in that case while DCS concluded the allegation wasn't abuse or neglect by Tennessee law.
"With somebody totally different saying this happened to them, what is it going to take?" asked Kelley.
News4 went by the teacher's house, but a family member said the teacher doesn't want to comment.
Kelley said the principal has assured her of a safety plan.
"That plan states that if he does come back to school, Jaiden will not be in his class, and she will not have contact with this teacher," said Kelley, adding she didn't feel this was enough. "Justice, I know for a fact, has not been served."
