"This is not something that any of us have experienced before," said Heather Williams, who has a unique perspective because she's both a doctor and a mom.
For Williams, sending her 2-year-old son back to school will be a game time decision.
"Well I’m really anxious to get back into the routine and get him back at school. I’m also willing to wait it out until we are told by our officials appropriate time to do so," said Williams.
Williams hasn’t heard from her child’s daycare about their plans for reopening and she said, all of the unknowns just add to her anxiety.
"There’s a lot of confusion and mixed messages coming out and different priorities being weighed and I think that’s weighing heavily on everybody," said Williams.
Some mid-state daycares have already announced changes.
They'll have everything from smaller class sizes and fewer toys to curbside drop offs as well as symptoms and temperature checks at the door.
Many will be changing the way they clean as well.
"If it’s what’s being recommended by our public health officials, then I will be in full support of it," said Williams.
Then there’s the idea of masks.
Many daycares will require all teachers to wear them.
Others will be requiring children to wear them too.
"I would like to see people keep 3-year-olds in masks, right? I think that the way the children are, right, they explore their environments with their hands and their mouth, and I can’t keep my toddler to keep his clothes on so keeping a mask on his face is going to be very unrealistic," said Williams.
There are child sized masks with kid friendly patterns being sold on websites like Etsy.
It may be a good idea to start looking for them now and, keep in mind, your child will likely need more than one.
