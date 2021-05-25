NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An Antioch daycare is under investigation after parents say their child ingested THC while under their supervision.
Sparkle's Playhouse in Antioch now the subject of legal action after a parent alleged their 1-year-old son ingested a THC gummy under the owner, Sparkle Goins' care.
According to a court document obtained by News4, the Department of Human Services has ordered Goins to stop daycare services immediately.
Those documents state that parents picked up their child around 2 p.m. and reported that he appeared to be drowsy and "looked high."
He was taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital where he tested positive for THC.
During a visit by DHS to the daycare, Goins allegedly told them her daughters friend had edibles in her purse, and the child got into them while was preoccupied.
According to DHS, Goins has a long history of complaints and has been found to be operating an unlicensed daycare agency since 2016.
In April 2016, DHS also received a complaint alleging up to 20 kids being cared for by Goins were left to run the daycare while she ran errands.
Similar complaints were also filed in August 2016 and September 2018.
Goins turned News4 away as they attempted to get a comment and her side of the story.
To be informed and make the right daycare choice, click here for tips when doing research.
