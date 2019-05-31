TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - A group of children is thanking country star Justin Lynch for donating to their daycare.
The video posted by Colin Shuran shows the little girls wearing halos and all the boys wearing cowboy hats.
In December Lynch donated over $12,000 to the Tullahoma daycare.
Lynch noted the daycare has served the community for more than 50 years.
The donation was a part of the annual Dustin Lynch and Friends benefit concert.
Each year the concert raises money to go toward children’s charities in Tullahoma and Coffee County.
Lynch is a graduate of Tullahoma High School.
