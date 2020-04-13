NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — When to reopen after COVID-19 will be one of the hardest decisions for daycare owners across the country.
While some have remained open for essential workers, others have been closed for nearly a month now.
News 4 Consumer Reporter Lindsay Bramson found out how some daycares are making the tough decision whether to stay open or remain closed.
It’s been a month since any kids have been inside the classrooms at Green Hills Child. Chairs are still stacked up on the floor, artwork remains up on the wall from St. Patrick’s Day and the calendar that doesn’t go past March 12. Some daycare directors said they’re just ready to see their kids again.
“That’s our life is to be with those families and those children and to not be with them, its’ very hard,” Lori Earhart, who is the Director of Green Hills Child Development in Nashville, said.
It’s something employees at the daycare have never had to deal with before.
“It was really tough early on not really knowing what was happening,” David McCracken, who is the Executive Director of Green Hills Child Development, said.
McCracken made the hard decision to close daycare until city and state officials believe it’s safe for people to be around each other again.
While daycares are considered essential, McCracken wanted to make sure every one of his families along with his staff, remain healthy.
“When it comes time to reopen, we’re going to be looking at several things. The most important being what is the federal, state and local guidance on whether it’s safe to return,” said McCracken.
A spokesman for the governor’s office tells NEWS4 while daycares can reopen at any time, they want daycare owners to do whatever they feel is best.
McCracken says he’s paying close attention to when social distancing guidelines change as well as when other small businesses are told its safe to open.
But the directors told News4 they sure would like to see kids back in these classrooms in the next few weeks.
“We go into take care of those children every day and we miss that,” said Earhart.
McCracken applied for the small business loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration and is hoping to get approved. That money will be used to help pay employees during this time.
