For Melissa Campbell, trying to figure out how to pay for her son's daycare was a struggle.
"It almost defeated the purpose of working because I was working just to pay for daycare. I couldn't afford anything else," said Campbell.
Campbell is far from alone.
Childcare costs more than some local universities.
The annual tuition at TSU is $7,776.
The tuition at MTSU is $8,080.
The average cost of care for an infant in Nashville is $8,523 a year, and thats just for one child.
Imagine having two or three.
So what's a parent to do?
First, experts said, if you're about to have a baby start saving now.
Financial experts suggested giving up your vice like that daily cup of store bought coffee.
Second, apply for a state voucher.
"A lot of people don't realize you can qualify for the daycare voucher with out qualifying for any other type of government assistance," said Campbell.
Campbell sends her son to "Headstart," a free, federally funded program with multiple locations across the state.
Then she got creative because the program only goes from 8 a.m. til 2 p.m.
"The aftercare would have cost money, but since I qualified for the state daycare voucher, I haven't had to pay a penny for his aftercare," said Campbell.
If you dont qualify for vouchers, check your work benefits.
Every year when you sign up for health insurance, you might be able to also sign up for a flexible spending account to help pay for daycare.
Ask your daycare provider about discounts for siblings.
This tax season, be sure to take advantage of the child care tax credit.
Depending on your income you can get 20 to 35 percent refunded of the first $3,000 you pay per child.
There's no denying quality, affordable care is hard to find, but according to Campbell, it's not impossible.
"Just be persistent in your search for affordable daycare. It's out there you just have to circumvent the system a little bit to find your spot," said Campbell.
