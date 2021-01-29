NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Interim Chief Medical Director of Metro Health, Dr. Gill C. Wright III released a statement Friday afternoon explaining why employees at Primrose Academy, a daycare center, received their COVID-19 vaccination despite being in phase 1b. Metro Health is only providing vaccines to healthcare providers that fall into the 1a1 and 1a2 category.
According to their investigation, Primrose was on the list of providers that was given to Metro Health by the Tennessee Department of Health. They were listed as 1a1 and 1a2 in error.
Primrose had scheduled appointments for sixty people, which were confirmed in error as a result of the state's list.
In an effort to not waste any vaccines, once Primrose received their first doese, they had to receive their second.
A message from Interim Chief Medical Director of Health Dr. Gill C. Wright III: pic.twitter.com/MaFfUId5rg— NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) January 29, 2021
