NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Interim Chief Medical Director of Metro Health, Dr. Gill C. Wright III released a statement Friday afternoon explaining why employees at Primrose Academy, a daycare center, received their COVID-19 vaccination despite being in phase 1b. Metro Health is only providing vaccines to healthcare providers that fall into the 1a1 and 1a2 category. 

According to their investigation, Primrose was on the list of providers that was given to Metro Health by the Tennessee Department of Health. They were listed as 1a1 and 1a2 in error.

Primrose had scheduled appointments for sixty people, which were confirmed in error as a result of the state's list. 

In an effort to not waste any vaccines, once Primrose received their first doese, they had to receive their second. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.