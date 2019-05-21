NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The second day of the trial for a man accused of shooting churchgoers at an Antioch church in 2017 wrapped up Tuesday evening.
An officer started the second day with testimony about arriving to "a horrifying shooting scene." The officer told the court he went straight to the nursery where children could be heard screaming and crying.
After the officer's testimony and a recess, the prosecution presented their key piece of evidence: a handwritten note they hoped would prove Samson intended to harm and kill people on that day and prove that the crime was premeditated.
In one of the most emotional moments of the day, Melanie Crow's purse that she brought to church the day of the shooting was presented to the courtroom. Crow was killed in the shooting. The purse was still covered in blood stains.
Barbara Davis, who survived the shooting, recalled the incident in vivid details. She said she went to service that day with a friend, and ended up face-to-face with the shooter on the ground. Davis was hiding behind a pew after the gunshots started. She says she was an arms length away from the shooter after Caleb Engle, credited as the hero, took the shooter down.
Police testified the note was found on the dashboard of Samson's Nissan Xterra, found still running in the parking lot on the day of the shooting. The note read:
Dylann Roof is less than nothing. The blood that 10 of your kind will shed is the of the color of the RBG flag (in terms of vengeance). 1 UP b**** :)
Roof was convicted of killing nine black church members in Charleston, SC in 2015.
Roof was convicted of killing nine black church members in Charleston, SC in 2015. Prosecutors argued that Samson went to the church with the intention to kill at least one more white church member than Roof.
The RBG flag he mentions in the note is regarded as a universal African flag.
Several officers testified so far Tuesday, taking the jury through each piece of evidence they found in the aftermath of the shooting.
Our first look at the mask police say Samson wore while he opened fire on the Burnette Chapel Church congregation pic.twitter.com/sakEqIyDrl— Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) May 21, 2019
Samson is accused of going into Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in 2017, killing one woman and injuring six others. Last month, a psychiatrist diagnosed Samson with multiple mental illnesses. On Monday, Samson entered a plea of not guilty on all charges against him.
Prosecutors want Samson to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.
