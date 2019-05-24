You are the owner of this article.
Antioch Church Shooting Trial
VERDICT WATCH

Day 5: Jury deliberations set to continue in Antioch church shooting trial

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The trial for Emanuel Samson, a man facing multiple charges including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in a deadly 2017 Antioch church shooting is almost over.

Burnette Chapel Church of Christ accused shooter Emanuel Samson

The fate of Samson is now in the hands of a jury, who will continue deliberating Friday morning at 8:45 a.m. Jurors were sent home Thursday afternoon after around an hour of deliberations.

The jury began deliberating around 3:45 p.m. Thursday after hearing the 43-count indictment against Emanuel Samson. The judge released the jury for the night just before 5 p.m.

Samson is accused of killing one person and injuring several others after he started shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in 2017.

Samson faces first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and several counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Follow Rebecca Cardenas on Twitter for immediate updates as they happen and watch our coverage of the trial on Facebook.

Emanuel Samson, accused of killing one person and injuring several others after opening fire at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, testified on his own behalf on Wednesday, the third day of his trial in Davidson County Criminal Court.

