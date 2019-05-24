Day 5: Jury deliberations set to continue in Antioch church shooting trial

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The trial for Emanuel Samson, a man facing multiple charges including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in a deadly 2017 Antioch church shooting is almost over.

The fate of Samson is now in the hands of a jury, who will continue deliberating Friday morning at 8:45 a.m. Jurors were sent home Thursday afternoon after around an hour of deliberations.

The jury began deliberating around 3:45 p.m. Thursday after hearing the 43-count indictment against Emanuel Samson. The judge released the jury for the night just before 5 p.m.

Samson is accused of killing one person and injuring several others after he started shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in 2017.

Samson faces first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and several counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

