NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Reports show that this holiday season's air traffic may be the busiest ever.
According to Airlines for America, this year is projected to see a large growth in holiday air travel with over 30 million people flying during the 12-day Thanksgiving air travel period.
The American Airlines report says today is the second-busiest day to fly, with 2.93 million passengers the day before Thanksgiving.
Airports across the country are bound to be busier than usual, and BNA is no exception.
Tennessee has seen a 4.9% increase in air travel over last year, with a total of 39,000 passengers flying this holiday season.
If you're flying this Thanksgiving, check BNA wait times at flynashville.com, so you can travel as efficiently as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.