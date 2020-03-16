NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The American Red Cross offers disaster victims limited financial assistance, and from Monday, March 16th to Thursday, March 27th an application process is available over the phone.
The Red Cross is taking applications from residents whos households were destroyed or sustained major damage from the March 3rd tornadoes. Limited financial assistance is available for impacted residents.
To begin the process, the head of household should call the Red Cross hotline at 800-RED-CROSS and press prompt 4.
The lines are open Weekdays from 7AM to 8PM, Saturdays 7:30AM to 8PM, and Sundays from 10AM to 6PM, and the deadline to apply is March 27th.
The Red Cross also reminds everyone that additional resources are available for anyone affected by the tornadoes by calling 2-1-1, or by visiting this website.
