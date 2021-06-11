CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - The jury started deliberations in the trial of the Dickson County man accused of the death and disappearance of his 5-year-old child in 2018.

On Friday afternoon, Judge David Wolfe completed reading the charges and picked four alternates who are on their way back to Chattanooga. The jury is seven women and five men. The court is in recess until the jury reaches a verdict or has questions.

On Friday morning, the state and defense delivered their closing arguments.

The state started its closing arguments painting an innocent picture of who Joe Clyde was. The state argued Daniels was in a downward spiral before Joe Clyde Daniels disappeared. He lost his job, and his wife was having an affair. She also planned to end her marriage and take Joe Clyde Daniels because he provided $1,200 per month due to disability.

State showed videos of Joe Clyde Daniels taken by the first witness, Joe Clyde’s teacher.

The defense began their argument saying law enforcement didn’t investigate everything. Then, the defense brought up how there is zero DNA or physical forensic evidence in this case that could link Joseph to the murder of Joe Clyde Daniels.

Daniels is accused of killing Joe Clyde in April 2018 and getting rid of his body, which has not been found.

Daniels faces five charges in connection with the case – first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of a felony, aggravated child abuse, initiating a false report and tampering with evidence.

On Thursday, both the state and the defense rested their cases in the trial. The defense called no witnesses. The state left the jury with final pieces of evidence to prove their case. This evidence included new accounts of what joseph was doing during the search for Joe Clyde in 2018.

The jury also saw Facebook messages revealing that Krystal, Joe Clyde's mother, may have had an affair in March 2018. The messages showed she wanted to end her marriage with Joseph Daniels.

They also saw a text showing Joseph's mental state may have been shaky in the days before Joe Clyde disappeared.

The jury came back after deliberations asking to re-watch confession footage of Daniels' admitting to killing his son.

The jury appeared to be watching the footage intently, particularly at the coercion aspect of the video.

After watching multiple segments of the confession footage, the jury dismissed for the evening, planning to return to the courtroom at 9am on Saturday.