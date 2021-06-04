NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former American Airlines pilot, Kit Martin is in his second day of trial Friday. He is accused of killing a couple and their neighbor.
Today, photos from the crime scene were shown in court and a lieutenant witness described the field where one of the victim's burnt cars was found.
The evidence that prosecutors say links Christian “Kit” Martin to the murder scene of three of his former neighbors was called “smoke and mirrors” by the former American Airlines pilot’s defense team.
He said inside the vehicle, two of the victims were found burned to death. He added that both had been shot in the head.
On day one of the testimonies on Thursday, prosecutors said they found evidence linking Martin to the murders in the couple's home.
