CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - The second day of the murder trial of Joseph Daniels is underway on Friday at the Dickson County courthouse.
The state called Timothy Simmons to the stand and he was the first witness on Friday. Simmons is the canine handler for the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office. He was called to the Daniels residence the morning after Joe Clyde was reported missing. Simmons brought his canine out to help search for Joe Clyde using his scent from a piece of dirty clothing.
State called Brent Morse with TEMA to the stand. He was one of the first responders who came to the Daniels residence the day after Joe Clyde went missing. He came forward during the motions hearing but this the first time the jury is hearing from him.
“Noah had come into the room … and he had stated or asked “Joe dead? Joe dead? Joe dead?," Morse said.
He says Aunt Joyce replied, “Yes baby, Joe dead." This is the first time the jury is hearing this piece of testimony.
Joseph Daniels is charged for killing his 5-year-old son, Joe Clyde Daniels, back in 2018. Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing in April 2018. Days later, Joseph confessed to murdering his son.
After the recess on Friday morning, the judge ruled certain witnesses to be admitted during trial. These are witnesses who can attest to Noah (Joe Clyde's brother) saying “Joe dead” to his Aunt Joyce.
Daniels is charged with five counts: first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of a felony, aggravated child abuse, initiating a false report, and tampering with evidence.
