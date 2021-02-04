NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo will offer complimentary admission tickets for food donations as the zoo partners with the Community Resource Center to launch the first Souper Bowl Food Drive.
The seven-day event is being held to collect shelf-stable food for the needy in the community.
Beginning Sunday, the Zoo will offer a complimentary admission ticket for every four donated items with a limit of two tickets per donation. Guests must be present to receive complimentary admission tickets which can be used anything through the end of 2021.
Shelf-stable food includes canned food, jarred food, boxed food, snacks like protein bars and potato chips, and shelf-stable milk. The Community Resource Center encourages guests to donate popular items like peanut butter, cereal, canned fruit, canned meat (chicken or tuna) and canned vegetables. All donations must be in a sealed container and no less than one month from the expiration date.
The Nashville Zoo will collect all donation at the Zoo’s Entry Village gates from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Zoo admission is not required to donate food. After Feb. 13, the Community Resource Center will work with local partners to deliver the food to communities in need.
