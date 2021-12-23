NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo celebrated the holidays this week.
Animals were not left out of the holiday celebration as zoo workers surprised several of their furry friends with holiday treats. The celebration was part of the zoo’s annual holiday-themed enrichment for their animals, providing them with mentally stimulating toys and treats.
The Nashville Zoo said enrichment is different for every animal and is designed to play into their natural instincts.
One of the recipients was Felix, the Sumatran tiger, who tossed around wrapped boxes at the zoo Monday morning. The Nashville Zoo posted a video on social media saying, “Is this a Sumatran tiger or a child on Christmas morning? Meow-y Christmas Week from Felix the Sumatran tiger!”
The boxes contained meat for Felix to find and hide throughout his enclosure.
Another surprised was for the Mexican spider monkeys. The zoo hid their favorite treats and new toys in stockings and hung them up around their enclosure.
Other animals who received a holiday surprise included the Caracal kittens, guinea pigs and meerkats.
