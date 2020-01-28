NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport has a new greeter – a two-story tall giraffe in the rental car area.
The Nashville Zoo installed the giraffe, created by Dorand Design Studios, overnight on Jan. 9 in hopes to draw more attention to the Zoo. The giraffe is accompanied by a few pieces of luggage and signs directing toward Nashville Zoo and Kenya.
You can help name the new sculpture. The finalists are:
- Harmony, of course meaning a pleasant arrangement of notes
- Muziki, the Swahili word for music
- Balozi, the Swahili word for ambassador. She welcomes you to Nashville.
The winning name will be announced on Feb. 27.
Click here to cast your vote.
