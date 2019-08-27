NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is known for its music, food and atmosphere, but now Music City is known as one of the top five cities in the country for young professionals.
Ashley Northington is a young professional and a fourth generation Nashvillian.
“I grew up here, I was educated here but I actually moved away for about eight years,” Northington said.
She brought her business, Denor Brands and Public Relations, back to her hometown after seeing how the city was growing and changing.
“Nashville has become a much more diverse city.” Northington said. “There’s more places for young professionals like myself to work, more places for us to become involved and to make our voices heard.”
Northington now employs a number of those young professionals.
“They think that Nashville is just a fun place to work,” Northington said.
They’re not alone. Finance company Smartasset put Nashville in the top five cities nationally for young professionals.
“The Nashville area has very rich cultural institutions, amazing food and drink scene and just options,” director of talent solutions for the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce Scott Meltzer said. “They are moving here for the quality of life factors and that cost of living is on their list.”
The Smartasset study says Nashville worker’s median earnings jumped more than 23% in five years, and year-to-date employment numbers are also rising.
“Very few people in their lifetime get to build a city and that's what you can do in the Nashville region and it's because of the options,” Meltzer said.
Options employers are excited to offer to all ages and demographics.
“You can really come here and become involved in any number of activities and make a real difference in the world,” Northington said.
To see the full study, you can see it on Smartasset's website.
If you'd like to learn more about Young Professionals Nashville through the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce you can see visit the website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.