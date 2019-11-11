Yee Haw Brewing hosted an event for Music City Cares that included a silent auction and performances.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Yee Haw Brewing hosted Music City Care, a benefit show, on Monday.

The event included a silent auction and performances by relatives of Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams Jr. and Keith Whitley.

All the money raised will go to six different organizations that help veterans.

The organizer said the show is his way to say thank you to those who served.

“I know these men and women who have served go through a lot and I just wanted to do my part to give back,” said Eric Byford. “I wasn’t able to serve so this is my way of giving back to help support the men and women that give us the freedoms that we enjoy every day.”

The event continued until 10 p.m.

