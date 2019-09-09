NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police investigating the shooting of a 3-year-old inside a duplex on Village Trail found the pistol that was used in a vehicle outside the residence.
Police said the .40 caliber Glock was found inside the car with a magazine containing nine rounds and a spent shell casing.
Detectives are investigating whether 3-year-old Kedrick Ross found the weapon and shot himself. He suffered a very critical head wound and is being treated at Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
BREAKING: Detectives investigating today's shooting of a 3 yr old boy inside a duplex on Village Trail have just located the suspected gun used inside this car. Kedrick Ross has a very critical head wound that may have been self-inflicted. The gun was reported stolen in 7/2018. pic.twitter.com/pIdCVNLQD8— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 9, 2019
Police said the gun was reported stolen on July 20, 2018, during the burglary of a locked pickup truck parked in a driveway on Byrum Avenue.
The child’s parents reported they were in the bathroom when they heard a loud noise just after 10 a.m. They came out and found Kedrick wounded.
The parents called 911 at 10:08 a.m., then started to rush the 3-year-old to the hospital. They got a short distance and was told that police was on the scene and paramedics were almost there, so they returned to the house where officers and paramedics rendered aid to the child.
Detectives are trying to determine who had possession of the gun on Monday, both before and after the shooting.
The owners of the duplex said that she and her two children were outside about to leave when the shooting occurred.
None of the adults have acknowledged possession the gun to this point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.