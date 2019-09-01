NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 16-year-old has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery for a carjacking last month on Belle Valley Drive.

Police have charged Antoine Mapuin in connection with the Aug. 13 carjacking from two 21-year-olds at their apartment.

Maupin and escaped teenager Lacories Howse, 16, were arrested in the car by Juvenile Crime Task Force officers on the night of Aug. 15. Police found a 9-millimeter pistole reported stolen out of Indianapolis and a ski mask in the car.

At the time of Maupin’s arrest, he was in Department of Children Services custody on a trial home visit and was wearing an ankle monitor.

The aggravated robbery charges are the result of an analysis of records from the monitoring device.

Howse had escaped from the TrueCore facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike on July 25 after scaling a fence.