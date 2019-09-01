NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 16-year-old has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery for a carjacking last month on Belle Valley Drive.
Police have charged Antoine Mapuin in connection with the Aug. 13 carjacking from two 21-year-olds at their apartment.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have captured an escaped teenager after he crashed a carjacked Toyota Camry he was driving.
Maupin and escaped teenager Lacories Howse, 16, were arrested in the car by Juvenile Crime Task Force officers on the night of Aug. 15. Police found a 9-millimeter pistole reported stolen out of Indianapolis and a ski mask in the car.
At the time of Maupin’s arrest, he was in Department of Children Services custody on a trial home visit and was wearing an ankle monitor.
The aggravated robbery charges are the result of an analysis of records from the monitoring device.
Howse had escaped from the TrueCore facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike on July 25 after scaling a fence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.