NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 16-year-old has been charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful gun possession after his 16-year-old friend was shot inside an abandoned home on Leo Lane in Antioch on Wednesday.
The victim suffered a non-critical wound to his upper right leg and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
The teen suspect initially told detectives that he and the victim were walking when someone in a passing black sedan shot at them. His story changed when confronted with evidence indicating that the shooting occurred inside the abandoned home. He then admitted to holding a pistol when it went off and struck the victim in the leg.
Police said it smelled like marijuana when they arrived to the scene. Police aren’t sure whether either of the boys lived there, but neighbors said the home had been vacant for years.
