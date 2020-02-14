NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Elizabeth Bennett wants to give gifts on her sixth birthday on Friday.
Instead of birthday presents, Elizabeth is asking for donations of food and supplies for the animals at Lifehouse Animal Refuge and Rehabilitation in Mount Juliet.
Elizabeth’s parents are collecting donations at their lawn mower shop, Unique Mowers, at 3400 Old Hickory Boulevard in Lakewood.
