NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 16-year-old 11th grader at Stratford High was charged on Tuesday with carrying a loaded weapon on campus.
A tip from another student led to officers looking for the 16-year-old who then ran out the back door fo the school carrying a backpack. He was taken into custody near the school. A loaded .38 caliber revolver was found inside the backpack.
He was booked at Juvenile Detention.
