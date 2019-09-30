NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Broadway we know is almost always slammed with cars and people.
With some crashes and crimes happening there, would Broadway ever close to drivers?
Councilman Freddie O’Connell said most of the businesses on Broadway don’t want traffic completely gone. They like what they have here.
But there are two takes on this.
“I’ve been down here for a long time,” said J.C. “It’s on the rise. I’ve watched it grown every single day.
J.C., as he is known, helps pull in the tourists to the downtown area the best way he knows how.
“I work at B.B. Kings,” he said. “I do a little cooking, soul food. They come h ere and when they get a good taste of it, that’s when they want to come back again.”
J.C. said the visitors he feeds wants to drive through Lower Broadway and see all there is to see.
Others claim they’re getting concerned for people walking and riding through.
This month a man was accused of driving erratically through Lower Broadway, even pulling a Metro Officer to the ground and firing a gun out there.
Metro Police have recorded more than 220 vehicle accidents on Broadway in 2019. About 75 of them are on Lower Broadway between First and Fifth avenues.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation said closing Lower Broadway to cars in not being considered, but a request for that would have to come from the city.
“I know some people want to change it, but in my opinion, nothing should be changed,” said J.C.
He said in a changing city, with changes to how people get around, this is one thing he doesn’t want to change.
“People want to see Nashville. They don’t want to be cut off from certain parts of the city,” said J.C. “They spend their money to come here. They deserve to see everything Nashville has to offer.”
O’Connell said they have been looking to address growing concerns downtown.
He said part of they way the city is doing that is through putting more police officers in the entertainment district.
