NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More phones were stolen inside honky-tonks on Lower Broadway over the weekend.
Alyssa LaRocca went to Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan’s bars Friday night with the bars’ reputations in mind: everyone gets their phones stolen there.
“I had been super conscious all night about not putting it in my pocket,” she said. “I was taking it out of my pocket, zipping my cross-body that I had with me.”
She can only remember one time she didn’t zip her purse, and then it was only a matter of minutes.
“It was gone, straight off my body,” said LaRocca. “My purse was right in front of me.”
Don Baham, President of Kraft Technology Group, a Nashville IT and cybersecurity services company, recommended these steps to protect the information on your device if it is lost or stolen.
Proactive steps on iPhone:
- Set a passcode to open your phone (don’t make it too easy, like 1, 2, 3, 4).
- Make sure the Find My iPhone function is enabled. On your iPhone go to Settings > Select your name at the top > Choose iCloud > Scroll down to Find My iPhone and make sure both options are enabled.
If your iPhone is lost or stolen:
- Login to icloud.com from another device > Choose Find My iPhone
- Click on “Lost Mode” and enter a phone number you can be reached
- Lost mode locks your device, displays a custom message and turns on tracking so you can see its location
- Call your mobile provider to report the device lost or stolen
Proactive steps on Android:
- Set a passcode to open your phone (Don’t make it too easy like 1, 2, 3, 4).
- Make sure the locator feature is enabled. On your Android device, go to Settings > Google > Security. Under the Android Device Manager section, the locator feature should be enabled. To enable remote data wipe, tap the slider next to “Allow remote lock and erase.”
If you’re Android is lost or stolen:
- Go to Google.com and type “Find my phone” into the search engine.
- Choose the Find Your Phone link which will take you to myaccount.google.com
- Login with your Google account
- Select your lost device from the map
- In the options below the map, choose Recover
- Recover mode provides options to call your phone, lock it, put a number on the screen for callback or erase the device
Metro Police told News4 it is aware this is an ongoing issue and are doing what it can to stop it.
“It’s a big problem,” said LaRocca. “I think that (the bar’s) staff should try to get a little more involved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.