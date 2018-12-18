Chief Investigative Reporter

The woman who helped cover up a judge’s crime, and then later betrayed him, will have to spend the next six months confined to her home.

Nancy Casey was sentenced on Tuesday for her part in the widespread corruption of former Davidson County General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland.

Casey was a former employee of the Davidson County Drug Court.

She admitted she and Moreland pocketed thousands of dollars in cash she collected from addicts in recovery.

She then destroyed documents when the FBI began its investigation.

Casey later wore a wire for the FBI that ultimately resulted in Moreland going to prison.

Casey must also pay $23,000 in fines and restitution.

