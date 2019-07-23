NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It was a terrifying and uncomfortable situation for a young woman who said she was approached in a busy parking lot in the middle of the day by a man asking for money.
The incident happened in Hillsboro Village at the parking lot behind Pancake Pantry.
Molly Smythe said she went up to the parking machine to take a ticket when a man told her he needed her help.
“I knew instantly it was not good,” said Smythe. “He accidentally had left his money in the Uber and so he had no money. Would, I, you know, help him with my debit card or Venmo and come with him. Instantly I knew that did not make sense.”
Smythe said she and her mother were out on a shopping trip.
“My mom noticed that he was right there and came up. He got into a car. That’s when I knew something was wrong because he got into a car right next to mine. Another man was in that car,” said Smythe.
She said the man tried to run away behind a row of cars.
Smythe said she waited to take down the men’s license plate number.
She said she wants other women to be aware of their surroundings, especially in popular places.
Smythe immediately called Vanderbilt Police’s non-emergency line and notified them of the situation. She also posted about it in Nashville Girls Group on Facebook. At least four other women said they have had similar incidents happen to them.
