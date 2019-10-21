NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman is warning others after she was nearly kidnapped by a man impersonating her Lyft driver.

Sarah Beth Imperi was downtown when she decided to get a Lyft late Thursday night.

She said a man pulled up in a dark-colored vehicle similar to the one in her Lyft app, and asked if she was waiting for a ride. She asked if he was Chad, and he said yes.

“I get into the car and he hands me his phone, and it's on the regular maps app as opposed to the Lyft app,” Imperi said. “He says just enter your address here, and that struck me as odd.”

The two argued for a few seconds when she told the driver he should already have her address in the app. Then, she said he would not let her out of the car.

“Your instincts just kind of have to kick in at that point and I had pepper spray in my pocket,” Imperi said. “So, I pulled the pepper spray out, I held it up so he could see it in the rearview mirror, and I just said as boldly as I could, ‘unlock the door.’”

Imperi is thankful he let her out. She said her actual driver waved her down and said he watched her get in the wrong car.

“And he said, ‘let me tell you something, you don’t ever get in the car with someone unless they can tell you your name first,’” Imperi said.

Imperi wants everyone to be aware that this could happen to them.

“These things can happen in your comfort zone,” she said. “You don’t have to get on a plane and go somewhere else for scary things to happen.”

