NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives seek the community’s help in locating a woman wanted on a charge of vehicular homicide from a March crash that killed a passenger in her car.
Police said Derrica J. Johnson, 29, was the front seat passenger as Robert McMutuary, 25 drove her Chevrolet Impala on March 21 with a blood alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit. The Impala crossed over the double yellow line on Haywood Lane and crashed into a Nissan Altima. Edward Wilkins Jr., 62, was riding in the back seat of the Impala. He was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
McMutuary is jailed on a charged of vehicular homicide by intoxication and multiple counts of vehicular homicide. The two occupants in the Altima were not critically hurt.
Johnson, who is last known to have lived in La Vergne, is wanted for allegedly allowing McMutuary to drive her Impala while drunk.
Anyone seeing Johnson is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
