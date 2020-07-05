NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the parking lot of Rothwood Apartments on Saturday night in Madison.
Metro Police said Darlene R. Knight, 48, is wanted for the murder of Latonia Johnson, 50, who was fatally shot at 9:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Rothwood Apartments on Rothwood Avenue.
The investigation shows that the two women attended a birthday party at the complex and while there got into a fist fight. Knight initially left in a vehicle, but returned as Johnson was in the parking lot preparing to leave. Witnesses reported that Knight got out of her car armed with a pistol and began to point it at Johnson. Johnson charged toward Knight, who fired. Johnson was hit and died at the scene. Knight fled prior to police arrival.
An arrest warrant has been issued charging Knight with criminal homicide. She was last known to have lived on Elizabeth Road.
If you have information about Knight’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.