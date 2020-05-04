NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Video showing four Nashville construction workers racing to hold onto the roof of a home surfaced online after Sunday’s storms.
The minute long video shot by Nashville resident Tiffany Holt, shows the men dodging flying debris on Sprucewood Lane.
Individuals with the owners and developing company, West End Builders tell NEWS4 the men were uninjured after being caught in the storm.
Holt said she couldn’t believe it when she saw the men on the roof as the storm came.
“It was like 15 seconds and it happen so fast and I just wanted to make sure they were OK,” said Holt.
Winds were reported between 60-80 miles per hour Sunday night, producing gusts similar to a Category 1 Hurricane.
“Seriously sweetie, I’m scared to death for them,” Holt can be heard in the video. “Oh my God, that wood just hit him.”
The developer said being on a taller hill in the county, stronger winds can be expected.
Holt shared a photo on Facebook after seeing the men cleaning on Monday, saying she’s happy to see the men in good spirits.
