NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman critically injured early Saturday morning after she and her husband were struck on Demonbreun Street over 11th Avenue South has died, Metro Police said Monday.
Police said Kathy Vasichek and her husband Jason Vasichek, both 52, of North Dakota, were reportedly arguing and fell into a lane of travel around 12:45 a.m. when a Chevrolet Impala traveling in the lane struck both of them. They were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where Kathy Vasichek died on Saturday. Jason Vasichek remains hospitalized in stable condition.
The driver of the car that hit the Vasicheks, Torie Davis, 41, of Nashville, was charged with driving on a suspended license and not having proof of insurance.
