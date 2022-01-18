NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman was caught on camera stealing hundreds of dollars worth of items from an East Nashville music store.
The incident happened Monday afternoon at Drum Supply House.
According to store owner Andy Foote, the woman claimed she needed musical gear for her son.
"She was kind of jumpy and all over the place, asking strange questions that I tried to answer," Foote said.
As he helped the woman, camera footage caught her shoving items into her pants. While Foote was distracted, she attempted to run out of the store with a drum set. Then the video shows the woman getting into a black Nissan Rogue with the items.
"Her exit was very fast," Foote said. "They had obviously planned to come and steal something with the car positioned and waiting with the passenger side door open for her to just jump right in."
While vendors have reached out to replace the stolen items, the shop owner hopes speaking out about the incident will prevent it from happening to others.
"If somebody is having a rough time and needs an extra discount, we are always going to help," Foote said. "But just to violate and steal from a small neighborhood shop like ours is just terrible."
