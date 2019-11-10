NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after she was shot at a home on Hillside Road.
Police said the suspect went to the victim’s home and began shooting into the house from outside. The victim was struck in her leg. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The suspect, who is known by the victim, has been identified and left the scene.
The investigation is continuing.
