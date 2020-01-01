NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 31-year-old woman was shot in the hand during a home invasion on Oak Valley Drive on Wednesday night.
Police said two black males wearing all black clothing entered the apartment demanding money. During the incident the woman was shot. Police said the victim’s injury was non-critical.
The suspects fled the scene. Their direction of flight is not known.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
