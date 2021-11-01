Body found in Madison

Police are investigating after a woman's body was found off Gibson Drive in Madison.

 Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body off Gibson Drive in Madison, police said Monday.

Police said the body was found around 11 a.m. in the 1000 block of Gibson Drive. Police believe the body was recently placed there.

The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

 

