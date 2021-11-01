NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body off Gibson Drive in Madison, police said Monday.
Police said the body was found around 11 a.m. in the 1000 block of Gibson Drive. Police believe the body was recently placed there.
The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the 11 a.m. discovery of a woman's body off the roadway in the 1000 blk of Gibson Drive in Madison. The body appeared to have been recently placed here. Cause of death is pending autopsy. pic.twitter.com/8u4YpuUeVk— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 1, 2021
