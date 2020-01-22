NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A minivan ended up submerged in a pond on Highway 100 and Vaughns Gap Road across from Percy Warner Park on Wednesday morning.
Metro Police dispatch says the call came in around 6:56 a.m. Investigators on scene tell News4 that the woman driving the minivan was possibly distracted when she crashed. A man driving behind her got out of his car and saved her from the water.
The driver was taken to Ascension St. Thomas Hospital to be evaluated. At this time, there are no reported injuries. A boat is being brought in to help tow the car out of the pond.
