NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One year later, a woman says she’s grateful for the day a man kidnapped her at gunpoint and took her for a terrifying drive across Nashville.
Sitting alone in her car is something that took Elina Odnoralov a long time to feel safe doing again.
“I don't want to live my life afraid. I want to live it aware,” she said.
She sat down with News4 one year after a man got into the passenger side of her car with a gun and commanded her to drive.
She said she spent at least an hour driving him across Nashville, his gun trained on her side, sometimes her head, before she made a run for it, and he shot her.
“I remember thinking, ‘this could be it. This literally could be my life. This is where my life could end,’” said Odnoralov.
In an Instagram letter to her kidnapper, who police have yet to locate, Odnoralov described how difficult getting into her car alone, or going to an ATM were to do again.
“I kind of forced myself to do thing I wasn't comfortable with doing because I knew I never wanted to be scared to go out. I never wanted fear to control my life,” she said.
But, she said, if given the chance to meet her kidnapper, she would.
“I absolutely hope that I get to see him again. I want to talk to him,” Odnoralov said. “I would want to ask him why he did it. I would want to know the full story and his story, and what he went through to make him need to do this.”
In the year since, Odnorlov said the experience shaped her music and her relationship. Next week, she will marry the man she began dating just weeks before the day she said permanently changed her perspective on life.
“It's almost like a full circle moment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.