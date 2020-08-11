NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Packages containing face masks from China are showing up in Midstate neighborhoods.
The problem is the people receiving them never placed an order for masks.
For Rochelle Walk, she thought a vendor sent her a free gift. That’s wasn’t the case here.
“Well I knew I didn’t order masks. Not from China, but I didn’t think anything of it,” Walk said.
After seeing a news report about a similar situation, she contacted News4.
“To get a random package during these times, definitely, I was alarmed,” Walk said.
The package said it was from a warehouse in Shanghai, China.
Robyn Householder with the Better Business Bureau said it’s part of what’s know as a “brushing scam.”
“We’re seeing all kinds of unusual products being mailed to a consumer’s home unsolicited,” Householder said. “We’ve seen masks. We’ve seen ping pong balls. We’ve seen seeds.”
It’s happening in the Midstate and across the country. Householder said it’s about fake reviews, inflating sales and potentially identity theft.
“The biggest concern we have is how they have your address and how they have your name,” Householder said.
That’s what worries Walk too. She’s not taking any chances.
“They will go in the trash just because I don’t know,” Walk said.
If you get a package like this, the BBB said to report it to them and the Division of Consumer Affairs with the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office.
