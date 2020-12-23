NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville woman, along with the help of her job and some Metro Nashville police officers, are giving back to four children who lost their mother and brother in a heartbreaking way.
“The mother was killed by the son, and he shot the mother and then turned the gun on himself. They were there during the time and it was just a tragedy for the family,” said Angela Hughes.
Hughes, better known as Miss Angie, works at Corky’s BBQ in West Nashville.
The restaurant also wanted to help give back to the family.
“Corky’s adopted them as the family for Christmas because we are family here,” said Hughes.
Hughes said she didn’t know the family, but knew she wanted to help.
“I’ve used three of my paychecks, but that was OK because really, truly, this is a gift from God,” said Hughes.
She also told some regular West Precinct police officers about the family.
They all went shopping for Christmas gifts along with Hughes for the kids.
The children live with their grandmother in a one bedroom apartment, but they need a new home and more space.
“Five months ago, someone shot through the house and a bullet went through the wall,” said Sandra Redmond.
Redmond said this generosity from those who want to help however they can is something she is grateful for.
“This means a whole lot of me. Praise the Lord. I try to be their backbone for them, to let them know that everything is going to be OK,” said Redmond.
Hughes said she is going to make sure this family and others are well taken care of.
“This is a time where we all need each other,” said Hughes.
Redmond said besides housing, the children also need a tutor. If you are able to help, you can contact Redmond at 615-753-7132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.